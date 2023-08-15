Highlights Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is uncertain about a potential move to Borussia Dortmund due to concerns about playing time.

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has some reservations over a potential move to Borussia Dortmund amid interest from the Bundesliga giants.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15/08: 08:12), the Saints centre-back is unsure of whether he will receive the game time he is looking for with the German club.

It was reported over the weekend that Dortmund held an interest but were unwilling to meet Southampton’s transfer demands.

That may prove a stumbling block in any potential deal but it appears Bella-Kotchap will also need convincing of a move.

Southampton are open to a sale for the defender, who only joined the club 12 months ago from VfL Bochum.

What is Armel Bella-Kotchap’s value?

Southampton currently value the 21-year-old at €20 million (£17.2 million).

However, Dortmund are not willing to meet that asking price given he is likely to be a second-choice defender in their squad.

Bella-Kotchap would be behind the likes of Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Niklas Sule in the pecking order of Edin Terzic’s team.

The German is unsure of a move as he wants to position himself as a potential member of the national team squad for the Euro 2024 campaign, which is being held in Germany.

The defender has already been capped twice by his country, so he will be looking to compete for a place in Hansi Flick’s side for the upcoming summer tournament next year.

Any potential deal for Bella-Kotchap may depend on player sales at Dortmund, with the Bundesliga outfit already targeting other positions as a higher priority.

This means that funds will be limited when it comes to upgrading at the back, with a new striker a bigger concern at the moment.

Southampton may need to lower their demands to get a deal over the line, with the Championship side open to a sale following their relegation from the Premier League.

How did Armel Bella-Kotchap fare for Southampton last season?

The defender had some impressive performances for the south coast club, in particular under Ralph Hassenhuttl.

He featured 24 times in the Premier League, falling in and out of the squad following the World Cup break.

While he earned his debut for Germany in the early stages of the season, he was not called up to the national side for their time in Qatar.

He has yet to feature under Russell Martin in the Championship, with uncertainty surrounding his future at St. Mary’s.

Southampton have four points from six in their first two games of the new term.

Next up for Martin’s side is a clash against Plymouth Argyle on 19th August.

Should Southampton cash in on Armel Bella-Kotchap?

If Southampton can get a fee in the region of £17 million for the defender, then that would be solid business.

The centre-back was signed for a deal worth a reported £8.6 million, so that would represent a healthy profit.

Dortmund would be a great step up for the defender, albeit game time would be difficult to come by.

There would be a chance to establish a young, exciting partnership with Schlotterbeck, but Terzic will still very much appreciate the experience of Hummels and Sule so he would not be guaranteed a place in the German side on a consistent basis.