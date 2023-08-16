Despite starting the season relatively strongly with four points from their opening two games against Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City, Southampton boss Russell Martin still faces a big rebuilding job and transformation of his squad after relegation from the Premier League.

With the likes of previous club captain James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento already departing for big fees as well as the imminent loss of wonderkid Romeo Lavia, Saints have already accumulated up to £90m in fees from outgoings so far this summer window.

Another player who could follow those out of the exit door is centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, who has been linked with a move to last season's Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

Earlier in the window, the twice capped German international was linked with the likes of Aston Villa and RB Leipzig before their interest died down.

Football League World gives you the latest on Armel Bella-Kotchap's links to Borussia Dortmund.

Reservations over Dortmund move for Bella-Kotchap

Despite Dortmund's interest, it was revealed on Tuesday that the German does have reservations regarding a move due to a potential lack of game time as per Sky Sports, as Bella-Kotchap wants to feature regularly to stake a claim to be in Hansi Flick's plans for the country's home tournament of Euro 2024.

If a move to Dortmund was to materialise, he would find himself up against it for regular game time as a result of Edin Terzić's preferred formation (4-2-3-1) and having the likes of Mats Hummels, Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck to compete with, who are also wanting to make their own impression on the national team manager.

Dortmund unwilling to meet price

The aforementioned Sky Sports report states that Die Schwarzgelben admire the potential of the 21-year-old, but are unlikely to pursue a deal at the present moment as they aren't willing to pay a fee of £17.2m (€20m) for a backup defender, as Terzić looks to prioritise other areas of his squad.

The fee would match Southampton's set value of the defender, who has only been at St Mary's for one season after moving from Bochum.

Where does this leave Southampton and Bella-Kotchap?

Southampton still remain open to offers for Bella-Kotchap, who has missed their first two Championship matches after recovering from an injury which has seen him miss all of pre-season.

Prior to their season opener against Sheffield Wednesday, the new Southampton boss spoke about his excitement to work with a player of his quality if he remains on the South Coast.

Martin said: “If he is here, I will be really excited to work with him because I think he can definitely help us and we can help him. It’s in his own interest and our own to get him fit and see what happens then.”

With two weeks of the window still remaining, it remains to be seen whether the German international will move on and give Saints a good return on their initial investment 12 months ago or whether he can be a key asset for their promotion ambitions.