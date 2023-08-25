There remains interest in Southampton centre-half Armel Bella-Kotchap from the Bundesliga as the transfer deadline looms.

With just over a week left until the window slams shut, Bella-Kotchap’s future is still yet to be confirmed.

The German joined the Saints last summer and started 24 Premier League outings as his side saw their 11-year stint in the topflight come to an abrupt end. However, Bella-Kotchap could hold his head high, having been one of the brighter players for the Saints when fit.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature this term, after sustaining a hamstring injury at the beginning of May, and could have already played his final game on the South Coast.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund interested

According to Sky Sports, Bella-Kotchap is on the German champions' wishlist. The young defender is being touted as the club's Benjamin Pavard replacement, as the Frenchman looks to be heading for the exit door.

Pavard joined from Stuttgart in 2019, and has appeared 163 times for Die Roten.

Whilst Bayern are seeking a permanent deal, Sky Germany believe that Bundesliga counterparts Borussia Dortmund want to sign Bella-Kotchap on a loan deal.

Furthermore, the Southern Daily Echo are reporting that the Southampton man has a release clause worth £25 million, which is well within the reach of both parties.

What has Russell Martin said about interest in Bella-Kotchap?

Russell Martin was the fresh face tasked with the goal of steering the Saints back into the Premier League and so far his side have performed well.

Two wins and a draw have Southampton in the top six after three games, with a bout against relegation-threatened QPR on the horizon.

Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo earlier in the month, Martin shared his thoughts on Bella-Kotchap's potential departure.

He said: "Armel [Bella-Kotchap] just excites you by looking at him because of his sheer size and physicality. When you look at him, he is an imposing guy. When I shook his hand on the first day, I thought he was huge. He possesses unbelievable athleticism and physicality."

Martin continued: "If he is here, I will be really excited to work with him because I think he can definitely help us, and we can help him. It's in his own interest, and our own, to get him fit and see what happens then."

Should Bella-Kotchap go, and if so, where?

Southampton are building an exciting project under Martin. The Saints may have lost a number of marquee figures so far this window, but they have combated this by recruiting well.

Manchester City prospect Shea Charles, leading Championship left-back Ryan Manning, and West Ham United loanee Flynn Downes have been just some of the faces to arrive at St Mary's.

However, when clubs that hold Bayern Munich's and Borussia Dortmund's stature are interested in signing you, then it is presumably very difficult to turn them down, for both the club and the player.

Out of the two, Bella-Kotchap will most likely favour Bayern, but Dortmund may be able to convince him if they can offer the youngster significant minutes that will help to continue his promising development.

The defender is under contract until the summer of 2026 so Southampton will surely want to be well compensated for him should they agree to let him leave this summer.