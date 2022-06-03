Armando Broja from Chelsea to Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Steve Cooper will now be preparing his Nottingham Forest side for the rigours of Premier League football following promotion from the Championship through the play-offs.

Needing penalties to defeat Sheffield United in two legs, the Reds secured a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town to end their 23-year wait for a Premier League return.

One player that the Reds are trying to lure over to The City Ground is Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton.

What do we know so far?

Following promotion to the Premier League, Broja has emerged on the transfer radar at the club’s Nottinghamshire home, with the 20-year-old netting six times in the Premier League for the Saints during the 2021-22 campaign.

Given that the young Albanian international forward still possesses four years on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, it is likely that the Reds will be going down the loan route.

It remains to be seen if Forest’s initial interest could spark other clubs into life in regards to his potential loan arrival, with it being no surprise if the Saints are interested once more.

Is it likely to happen?

Given how early it is in the summer, it is unknown if Forest’s interest will cause a domino effect amongst teams in England’s top tier.

However, the Reds have a manager in Steve Cooper who has worked wonders with younger players in the squad at both Forest and during his time with Swansea City.

This may work in Nottingham Forest’s favour in their pursuit of the young forward, and he could be a viable alternative to Keinan Davis if the Reds are priced out of a move for the Aston Villa man.