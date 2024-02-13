Highlights Stoke City's recent poor form has resulted in a crisis, with the team falling down the Championship table and sitting just above the relegation zone.

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that the club should show patience with manager Steven Schumacher, despite the team's struggles.

Sacking Schumacher at this stage would not necessarily improve the situation, as constant changes in managers and players can hinder a struggling team's progress.

The Potters have won just twice since the start of November, sit just three points above the relegation zone and have conceded 11 goals in their last three matches.

Championship relegation battle 2023/24 Team P Points GD 20 Stoke City 31 32 -16 21 Huddersfield 31 31 -16 22 QPR 31 29 -14 23 Sheffield Wed 31 26 -26 24 Rotherham 30 19 -32 Table correct as of 13th Feb 2024

Following the 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in their most recent match, Stoke players left the pitch to anger and frustration from traveling supporters and chants of "You're not fit to wear the shirt".

Stoke players were confronted by fans, with Wouter Burger seen stepping into the crowd to speak with traveling fans.

Fading optimism for Stoke fans

At the start of the season there was plenty to be hopeful about for Stoke fans. The club signed 18 new players in the summer and allowed a number of aging players to depart.

Summer Arrivals Player Club Fee Enda Stevens Sheffield United Free Ben Pearson Bournemouth Undisclosed Andre Vidigal Maritimo Undisclosed Daniel Johnson Preston Free Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Undisclosed Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Undisclosed Michael Rose Coventry Free Chiquinho Wolves Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Mark Travers Bournemouth Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Nikola Jojic Mladost Lucani Undisclosed Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Undisclosed Wouter Burger FC Basel Undisclosed Bae Junho Daejeon Hana Citizen Undisclosed Lynden Gooch Sunderland Undisclosed Sead Hakšabanović Celtic Loan Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Undisclosed

After a promising start, winning 4-1 on the opening day, followed by a win against West Brom in the League Cup, optimism quickly faded as results began going the wrong way.

Alex Neil was sacked in December after four straight league defeats, but the Potters looked to continue their ambitions, replacing him with Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher and backing him with a further four additions in the January transfer window.

However, Stoke have not turned things round and their form in the last five matches is the third worst in the division, with only Millwall and Rotherham worse off.

Carlton Palmer believes Stoke need to "back Steven Schumacher"

Despite major concerns about the club slipping into the Championship relegation zone and potentially falling into League One, former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Stoke should back Schumacher.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer, who has played more than 500 times in English football, said: "Stoke crumbled to another defeat at the weekend, and you worry about their survival. They are on 32 points.

"I think Schumacher is a very good manager and Stoke have to be patient. I think they will stay up, it's going to be close, they've got to dig out a couple of results.

"But I think if Stoke stay up and back the manager, he will revamp the squad and I think he will kick on next season.

"But of course, at this stage in the season, when you are losing games and you're on that downward momentum, of course there is a worry.

"I think that Stoke will stay up and it's just about getting through to the end of the season and bringing in better quality players."

Sacking Schumacher would not improve the current situation

Despite the serious concerns and frustration from Stoke fans, with supporters openly criticising players and their performances, sacking Schumacher at this stage would not necessarily be the best choice.

Schumacher has been in the job for less than two months and he has a squad of players that have been playing together for less than a full season.

Constant change of players and managers won't help a struggling side and the players and manager need time to click and put ideas in place.

There are talented players in the Stoke squad, but Schumacher needs to find the right balance of ability and hard work in his team.

Fans want at the very least players that are willing to work hard for the shirt.

He arguably overperformed with his Plymouth Argyle side and is clearly a talented manager, Stoke would not have pursued him if not.

The Potters have been quick to change managers in previous seasons and sometimes the best thing for a struggling team can be continuity.