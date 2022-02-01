‘Arguably too good for the Championship’ – Liverpool player seals switch to Fulham: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham completed the Deadline Day signing of Neco Williams from Liverpool for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has not managed a Premier League start for Liverpool this season and therefore the move seems mutually beneficial.

Williams embarks on his first loan spell away from Anfield to join up with former Everton manager Marco Silva at the summit of the Championship.

With Dennis Odoi leaving the club for Club Brugge and Kenny Tete struggling with injuries this term, the move presents a chance for Williams to earn his first extended first team run in senior football and to show his promise to those at his parent club.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see how they believe Williams will get on at Craven Cottage…

Adam Jones

It will be fascinating to see which one of Kenny Tete or Williams will start at right-back – because both are arguably too good for the Championship with their pedigree.

He may have put in an underwhelming performance for Wales against Denmark last summer – but he has still been in Jurgen Klopp’s plans and has shown his talent on multiple occasions.

It would be difficult to see Tete come out of the starting lineup at this stage if he returns to fitness following his groin injury, but nonetheless, it’s still great business considering both Cyrus Christie and Denis Odoi left the club last month.

This made the addition of Williams a much-needed one – and I’m fascinated to see how much game time he will really get at Craven Cottage with two top-quality options on the right side of defence.

Charlie Gregory

You have to give Fulham some credit because their squad depth is now absolutely unbelievable.

They’re a dead-cert for promotion now and if they don’t get it, there should be an uproar from their supporters.

Neco Williams might not be the most attractive addition but considering his level of experience and playing time, he could be massive for the Cottagers.

He might not get straight into the starting eleven considering how impressive Fulham have been in the division without him.

I’d expect him to eventually break into the side though, with Williams well capable of being a top-end Championship defender.

He’s a good acquisition for the side, even if they are already stacked in most positions.

It’s certainly made them a real promotion favourite this year if they weren’t already.

Billy Mulley

Neco Williams will certainly provide extra competition and does bring quality to the squad, but it is difficult to determine whether or not he can emerge as a regular starter, especially within a side that keeps on winning.

There are certainly no issues in the full-back department at Fulham, however, they are areas that are perhaps slightly weaker than other positions on the pitch, making a move for an exciting young full-back like Williams an exciting deal.

He has the ability and versatility to operate on the right or the left, whilst bringing energy, attacking drive and technical ability to Craven Cottage.

Fulham are looking to get themselves over the line in the Championship and secure Premier League football for next year, and whilst this deal might not directly and blatantly address that, it bolsters the competition levels within the squad, a vital ingredient for a side chasing promotion.