“Arguably the worst signing…” – West Brom FLW fan pundit hoping to see player leave in January

West Bromwich Albion striker Kenneth Zohore has been labelled “arguably the worst signing” the Championship club have ever made by FLW fan pundit Matt, who believes he should be the first player out the door in January.

Albion signed him from Cardiff City in a reported £8 million deal in July 2019 and there can be no denying the Dane has proven a waste of money.

He played just 23 times in total for the Baggies, scoring five times, and has not featured for the senior side since August 2021 – not playing once under Steve Bruce or Carlos Corberan.

Zohore’s contract finally expires in the summer but FLW’s fan pundit would rather see him offloaded in the winter window, if possible.

He said: “If there’s one player that should go in January it has to be Kenneth Zohore because he’s been arguably the worst signing Albion have ever made.

“Maybe it went to £8 million, maybe it didn’t. Who knows. Even if it was just £4 million, he has been absolutely atrocious.

“Has he been worse than Ollie Burke? You could justify it. Not just because he’s scored two goals compared to Burke’s zero.

“Then again, at least we got Callum Robinson in the deal for Burke so who knows maybe Zohore is the worst ever.

“He just offers nothing. He’s clearly not got much ability and evidently hasn’t got much desire or professional pride.

“He’s just a waste of space, that’s the perfect way to put it. Just eating up wages so he’s the player I think should leave but will he go? I highly doubt it.”