‘Arguably the biggest result in 16 years’ – These Leeds United fans react to dramatic Swansea City game

Leeds United took a huge step closer to the Premier League as Pablo Hernandez scored a late winner to see off Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

With Brentford winning and keeping the pressure on the Whites yesterday, Marcelo Bielsa’s men knew they needed seven points from their final four games to guarantee a return to the top-flight.

And, they picked up three of those this afternoon, with Hernandez’s 89th minute strike enough to see of his former club.

The Yorkshire outfit did have chances to take the lead prior to that, with Freddie Woodman making an impressive save to deny Patrick Bamford in the second half.

However, the Whites kept going and the influential Hernandez once again made the decisive impact to ensure Leeds hold a six-point advantage over Brentford with three games to play.

As you would expect, the result was met with delight from the Leeds fans who understood the importance of the win.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

