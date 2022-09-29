“Arguably playing the best football of his career” – Liverpool linked with January Sheffield United deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Liverpool are among the big clubs keeping tabs on Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge ahead of the January transfer window, according to French outfit Jeunes Footeux.

Berge remained at the Championship club despite summer interest but now has the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and the Reds monitoring his situation.

But should they make a move for him in January? And do Liverpool need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Josh Cole

Whereas Liverpool may need to freshen up their options in the heart of midfield in January in order to boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success during the second half of the season, they should avoid making a move for Berge.

Although the midfielder is arguably playing the best football of his career to date at Sheffield United, there is no guarantee that he will be able to replicate these performances in the Premier League.

During the Blades’ most recent top-flight campaign, Berge lacked consistency in this division as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.43.

Given that the Norwegian will not be an upgrade on Fabinho or Thiago Alcantara, his game-time at Anfield will be limited if he makes this particular switch.

Ned Holmes

There’s no denying that Liverpool look a little short in midfield areas and Sander Berge could help solve that issue.

He didn’t look out of place at Premier League level and has been in phenomenal form this term so it makes sense that they’re keeping tabs on him ahead of January.

Berge’s arrival would give Jurgen Klopp more midfield options but you wonder whether it will be a move they need to make in January – with players like Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho gaining more experience, Thiago now back fit, and Curtis Jones likely to return.

A Premier League move could beckon but Anfield may be a bit of a stretch. Not only would it be a big step up in quality but by the time the window opens, the Reds may not gain much by bringing him in.

Ben Wignall

Liverpool’s indifferent start to the 2022-23 season has coincided with injuries to their midfield, which has seen both Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita sidelined – the latter in particular is injury prone to the point where a fresh face is most definitely needed.

The Reds have technical ball-players in their engine room already, but what they need is someone who can drive forward with it and is powerful, and that’s exactly what Berge can give you.

There is obviously going to be some doubt from Liverpool fans themselves regarding Berge as he’s doing it at an inferior level currently to what they are playing at, but when he was in the Premier League with Sheffield United, there were times when he looked dominant when he was fully fit.

It’s likely that Sheffield United are not going to sell though unless Berge’s £35 million release clause is triggered, and for an international midfielder who could still get even better, it’s not exactly an extortionate price to pay.

Berge would be a good fit at Anfield, but I am not so sure that their fans would be too excited about such an acquisition.