“Arguably be adding a player who is better than the level” – West Brom in talks to sign former Celtic player: The Verdict

After missing out on the deals to sign Steve Alzate and Josh Onomah on deadline day, Steve Bruce is looking for further reinforcements for his West Brom side.

Although the manager did make some good signings over the summer transfer window, their season has got off to a slow start and they have drawn six of their eight opening games so far.

Now the transfer window is over, Bruce is searching for his options in the free transfer market and according to Telegraph reporter John Percy, they have found Tom Rogic to be of interest with the pair in talks.

Percy claims that the player is set to sign for the Baggies so with that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the potential addition.

Carla Devine

I think this a brilliant signing for West Brom if they can get it over the line and a big bit of business especially considering he is available on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old will add some great competition to the current squad as well as being able to fit in with current players in there and allow Albion to play in a bit of a different way.

What’s more, Rogic is a highly experienced player having won plenty of trophies with Celtic as well as competing in European tournaments meaning he will be able to help his side as they look to push up the table this year.

Rogic is a player that will add plenty of quality to the side and someone that will also be keen to show it as he tries to prove he is deserving of a place in Australia’s World Cup squad this winter.

Charlie Gregory

Tom Rogic joining West Brom could actually be a very, very good move for the club. The Baggies want to be a team that is at the top end of the Championship and is challenging for a play-off berth at the very least and adding a player like him would certainly help them to do that.

Rogic is an absolute winner, as shown by his time at Celtic. He’s won league titles and impressed in a team that hasn’t only stormed to Scottish Premier League titles but has also challenged in Europe too. He hasn’t been a bit-part player either but a regular in the team and somebody who has often chipped in with goals and assists.

West Brom then would arguably be adding a player who is better than the level. Rogic has played at the top and could continue to thrive with the Baggies. Their issue has been turning draws into wins and adding more goals and creativity via the midfielder would certainly help them with that.

Even just last season he had eleven goal contributions in 20 starts. That is a superb record and a move to the Championship could see similar form – and could really help out the Baggies.

Marcus Ally

This looks like a sensible piece of business for the Baggies, adding some depth to an important position with a 29-year-old who has experienced the weight of expectation, such that may be present at The Hawthorns, throughout the last few years of his career.

The transition from the top of the Scottish Premiership to the EFL is often one of the simpler ones to make, although with the Baggies eyeing promotion from the Championship there could be some difficult moments as Rogic gets up to speed.

John Swift is arguably the only out-and-out number ten in the West Brom squad at the moment, and Rogic’s presence should help Steve Bruce avoid shuffling the pack too much if the former Reading man picks up an injury at some stage.