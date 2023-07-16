This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Ross Stewart remains up in the air with only 12 months remaining on his current Sunderland contract.

According to Alan Nixon, Southampton are one of three Championship rivals queuing up to sign the forward.

The 27-year-old has also attracted the interest of Middlesbrough and Stoke City this summer.

Stewart is currently absent due to injury as teams prepare for the upcoming campaign with pre-season.

Would Ross Stewart be a good signing for Southampton?

However, this has not put a stop to speculation over his future as Sunderland continue to negotiate a contract renewal with their star forward.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether a move to Southampton would be a good next step for the Scotland international…

Declan Harte

Stewart’s lack of fitness last season means it’s hard to judge exactly what his true scoring potential is at a Championship level.

But 10 goals from 13 appearances last year showed that he has a very high ceiling.

With just 12 months left on his contract, Sunderland are in a difficult position regarding their star player’s future.

If he can stay fit, Stewart could power this team to a promotion to the Premier League given they finished sixth in the last campaign without him for the majority of games.

But perhaps a sale could net the club up to eight-figures, which is a lot of money to turn down without any guarantee of success if they do keep him.

Southampton would be a good tactical fit for Stewart, and he would be a great signing for the Saints.

However, it would be a bit of a sideways step at this stage of his career.

If Stewart is to move this summer, then you imagine it would be for a Premier League club.

But if Southampton can convince him of their project then he would be the perfect centrepiece for their attack as Russell Martin looks to build a side capable of promotion this season.

Alfie Burns

Stewart has proved himself to be a clinical finisher in the EFL. Of course, his Championship sample size has been impacted by injury, yet 10 goals in 13 appearances is pretty exceptional and it's fair to say he's got more than enough about him to be amongst the division's leading goalscorers if he can put his injury woe behind him.

The Southampton link is interesting, too, firstly because Southampton have depth in their attacking ranks as things stand, although we know that might change.

Secondly, and more crucially, is Russell Martin's particular style of play.

Stewart is a good striker, a big unit that will occupy defences with his presence. However, Martin's fluid style of football might require a forward with a touch more finesse when it comes to linking the play and bringing attacking midfielders into the game.

Joel Piroe proved to be the perfect option for him at Swansea, scoring plenty of goals but also underlining his quality in possession, with some really intelligent play. Quite whether Stewart ticks all those boxes, I'm not so sure.

However, if Martin is on the lookout for a pure finisher on a relatively cheap deal, there aren't many better options in the second-tier than Stewart.