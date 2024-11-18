This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Lincoln City are potentially preparing for a fairly busy January transfer window, as their good form in League One may have sparked interest in certain individuals, but they also require signings of their own.

Lincoln have picked up from where they left off in the third tier, after being one of the most in-form sides towards the back end of last season, only losing twice in their last 20 games in all competitions.

No team has won more points in the third tier since Michael Skubala was appointed as manager in November of last year, which puts them in a strong position in the league table, despite a 0-0 draw with Exeter City in their most recent League One fixture.

That doesn't mean the Imps are without their issues currently, with certain areas of the squad perhaps needing some minor surgery in the winter window.

The verdict on what Lincoln City need in the upcoming transfer window

FLW's Lincoln City fan pundit Gary Hutchinson was asked where the club need to strengthen in order for Skubala's side to maintain their momentum and secure at least a play-off berth by May.

He said: "I think the position we need to strengthen in January is the centre of defence, as we've got some injuries there at the minute.

"Adam Jackson is out, Tom Hamer is out, and Lewis Montsma is still returning from his ACL injury. He has been back a couple of months but did have two ACLs, so he is being nursed through.

"Paudie O'Connor went off at half-time against Exeter. For the last couple of games, Tendayi Darikwa had to cover.

"When we play three-at-the-back, I really think we need five or six centre-backs, and with three out now, it does leave us really short.

"In terms of an ideal player, it is hard to pick any individual player. But I know the profile of player we would need, where they would, ideally, be able to play right-side and left-sided centre-back as a ball-playing defender.

"Potentially, a young player as well; we had the likes of Alex Mitchell on loan last season, and maybe it is somebody along those lines.

"I'm not au fait with players who are available for loan from Championship clubs, but it will probably be a younger player as well.

"Somebody who, if we get our players fit, then they wouldn't be too averse to being left on the bench for some games."

Lincoln's aspirations for the rest of 2024/25

Lincoln currently have the likes of Jackson and Hamer out injured, leaving them short of options at the back, and it's rightly deemed a cause for concern ahead of the January window.

Being adequately covered in a key position like centre-back will be important for their promotion chances, and a shrewd signing or two in January would leave them very well-placed to sustain a play-off push.

Skubala will be thrilled with his time at the Imps so far. Their good form has deserved a play-off run this season, but they cannot afford to stand still when teams around them will be actively recruiting in the window.

A play-off finish certainly shouldn't be out of the question for Lincoln, and it could come down to how they decide to approach the January window. They are fifth in the table, which is a very decent position when you consider the size of some of the budgets they are competing with relative to their own.