Are you Wycombe Wanderers mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Chairboys quiz all about the club’s season so far
It’s not been an easy season for Wycombe Wanderers, who are bottom of the Championship and look candidates for relegation.
Even if the Chairboys do go down, the 2020/21 campaign will have a place in the club’s history as their first time in England’s second tier.
There have been high points as well, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side claiming a few scalps.
But how much can you remember about the season so far? Try to get 20 out of 20 to prove you’re Wycombe mad…