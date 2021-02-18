Are you Wigan Athletic mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Latics quiz all about the club’s season so far

Wigan Athletic will be looking to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities, as they battle to survive in League One.

The Latics are currently sat 23rd in the League One table, and find themselves one point adrift of safety heading into their final 19 matches of this year’s campaign.

Are you Wigan Athletic mad though? See if you can score full marks on this 20-question quiz about Wigan’s 2020/21 season so far and share your scores on social media!

1 of 20 Which team did Wigan Athletic face in their first match of the 2020/21 league campaign? Portsmouth Ipswich Town Blackpool Gillingham