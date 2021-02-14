Are you Watford mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Hornets quiz all about the club’s season so far

Watford produced their biggest league victory for 38 years by thrashing Bristol City 6-0 on Saturday.

Xisco Munoz’s team were falling off the pace in their bid for automatic promotion, but collected three big points to move within six of second-placed Brentford, who were beaten by Barnsley on Sunday.

But what’s your knowledge like on the Hornets this season?

Test yourself below on today’s quiz and see how much you can remember from Watford’s 2020-2021 campaign…

Don’t forget to send in your scores!

