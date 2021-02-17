Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Are you Swindon Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Robins quiz all about the club’s season so far

Published

1 hour ago

on

Swindon Town will be looking to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities in League One between now and the end of this year’s campaign. 

The Robins are currently sat 22nd in the third-tier standings, but are just a point adrift of safety heading into their final 18 matches of the 2020/21 season.

But think you’re Swindon Town mad? See if you can score 20/20 on our quiz about the Robins’ season so far? Share your scores with fellow supporters to see if you can beat them!

1 of 20

Who did Swindon Town face in their first league match of the 2020/21 season?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Are you Swindon Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Robins quiz all about the club’s season so far

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: