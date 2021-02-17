Exclude from MSN
Are you Swindon Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Robins quiz all about the club’s season so far
Swindon Town will be looking to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities in League One between now and the end of this year’s campaign.
The Robins are currently sat 22nd in the third-tier standings, but are just a point adrift of safety heading into their final 18 matches of the 2020/21 season.
But think you’re Swindon Town mad? See if you can score 20/20 on our quiz about the Robins’ season so far? Share your scores with fellow supporters to see if you can beat them!