Are you Shrewsbury Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Shrews quiz all about the club’s season so far

Shrewsbury Town are enjoying a tremendous run under Steve Cotterill.

Following the departure of Sam Rickett’s back in November, the Shrews found themselves deep in relegation trouble.

However, the change in regime has brought about a change in fortunes – with just a handful of defeats since Cotterill’s arrival moving the New Meadow side comfortably above the bottom-four.

But exactly how much do you know about Shrewsbury’s season so far? Test your knowledge in our 20-question quiz and find out.

