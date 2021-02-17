Exclude from MSN
Are you Shrewsbury Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Shrews quiz all about the club’s season so far
Shrewsbury Town are enjoying a tremendous run under Steve Cotterill.
Following the departure of Sam Rickett’s back in November, the Shrews found themselves deep in relegation trouble.
However, the change in regime has brought about a change in fortunes – with just a handful of defeats since Cotterill’s arrival moving the New Meadow side comfortably above the bottom-four.
But exactly how much do you know about Shrewsbury’s season so far? Test your knowledge in our 20-question quiz and find out.