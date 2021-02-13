Are you Sheffield Wednesday mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Owls quiz about the club’s season so far

It has been a turbulent season for Sheffield Wednesday so far which has had multiple ups and downs in what was always going to be a campaign of struggle for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday started the campaign facing a huge uphill battle with a 12-point deduction, which was subsequently reduced down to six. However, they have already been through two permanent managers in the shape of Garry Monk and Tony Pulis and are currently under the caretaker charge of Neil Thompson.

The Owls are in the thick of the relegation battle down at the foot of the Championship table, but they have given themselves a good chance of survival despite all of the issues they have been through throughout the season so far. It will be a long hard battle for the rest of the term for them to ensure they avoid dropping down to League One.

Here, we take a look back on Sheffield Wednesday’s hectic 2020/21 campaign so far and see how much you can remember about their season. There are 20 questions so have a go and see if you can get all 20 correct!

1 of 20 Who scored both one goal and made one assist in their opening day win away at Cardiff City? Jordan Rhodes Izzy Brown Barry Bannan Josh Windass