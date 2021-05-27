‘Are you serious?’, ‘Absolute shambles’ – These West Brom fans react to significant squad update

West Brom have revealed the players they will be releasing this summer, with Hal Robson-Kanu set to be the most high-profile departure from The Hawthorns.

We can today confirm our retained and released lists following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 27, 2021

Clubs up and down the country have been making decisions on players who will see their deals expire in the coming month, and it’s no different for the Baggies, even though they don’t currently have a manager in place.

The update was shared on Albion’s official site this evening, and there were several senior figures who have been let go.

As well as Robson-Kanu, who played over 150 times for the club, Charlie Austin, Branislav Ivanovic, Lee Peltier, Kamil Grosicki and Kyle Edwards have left.

Clearly, this means whoever does take charge, with Chris Wilder the firm favourite, will have a lot of work to do to beef up the squad.

There was plenty of reaction to the news, and most fans were surprised at the decision to let Robson-Kanu and Edwards go in particular. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

He's gone. The cruyff turn merchant has finally bloody gone 😭😭 Just Livermore left and finally the Pulis era is over. — Matt (@MatteusWBA) May 27, 2021

Hal, Edwards and Nick 💔 — Jaᴋe (@vintagewba) May 27, 2021

Let the rebuild begin! Most weren't good enough for the championship let alone the premiership. New blood needed — Paul Willis (@josephsdad07) May 27, 2021

Gutted about Edwards — Kiss Fan (@Fllingupbradpi1) May 27, 2021

Are u serious — Mainey (@maineyyy19) May 27, 2021