Are you Reading FC mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Royals quiz all about the club’s season so far

It’s safe to say that it’s been a positive season so far for Reading, who are well in contention to win promotion back into the Premier League.

The Royals are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be looking to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities after back-to-back defeats in quick succession.

But can you score 20/20 on this Reading FC quiz based on this year’s campaign? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

1 of 20 Which team did Reading face in their first match of the 2020/21 season? Cardiff City Derby County Barnsley Millwall