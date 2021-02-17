Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Are you Portsmouth mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Pompey quiz all about the club’s season so far

Published

4 mins ago

on

Portsmouth will be looking to go one better under Kenny Jackett this term, with the South Coast club seemingly keen to put their play-off heartbreak behind them as they mount an assault on securing promotion back to the Championship. 

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz which is designed to test even the most ardent of Pompey fans.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 20

Who did Pompey play in their first league game of the season?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Are you Portsmouth mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Pompey quiz all about the club’s season so far

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: