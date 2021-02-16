Are you Plymouth Argyle mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Argyle quiz all about the club’s season so far

Plymouth Argyle have had a brilliant first season back in League One under manager Ryan Lowe and are slowly closing in on securing their status in the third division for at least another season after rising into the top half of the standings.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that is designed to put even the most ardent of Argyle fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 20 Who did Plymouth play in their first league game of the season? AFC Wimbledon Blackpool Shrewsbury Town Bristol Rovers