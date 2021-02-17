Peterborough United have been promising a lot for years when it comes to returning to the Championship, but for some reason they always seem to fall short at the final hurdle.

Darragh Macanthony is hoping that will be different this season, but if their lack of promotion for the last seven years is disappointing, their ability to make huge money on strikers is very impressive.

What do you remember about Posh’s season so far though? Take our quiz to see how your Peterborough knowledge compares to others!

Are you Peterborough United mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Posh quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Posh said goodbye to Ivan Toney in the summer - what was the initial fee that Brentford paid for him? £4 million £5 million £6 million £7 million