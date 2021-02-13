Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Are you Norwich City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Canaries quiz all about the club’s season so far

Published

8 mins ago

on

Norwich City will be hoping to get back on the title charge as soon as possible.

The Canaries have recently lost top spot to Brentford, and following a defeat to Swansea, the Welsh club sit only two points within Daniel Farke’s side with a game in hand.

The battle for promotion is very competitive this season, and Norwich will be keen to return to winning ways this afternoon.

Can you get 20 out of 20 on this quiz all about Norwich’s season so far? Have a go!

Who did Norwich play in the first game of the Championship season?


