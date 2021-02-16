Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Are you Northampton Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Cobblers quiz all about the club’s season so far

7 mins ago

It has been something of a difficult season so far for Northampton Town.

Following promotion from League Two last summer, the Cobblers currently find themselves mired in the League One relegation zone, and they will be hoping to pull themselves out of trouble in the next few months.

But just how well do you remember the events of the campaign up until this point, from a Northampton perspective?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about the club’s season so far, to prove just how closely you have been paying attention to things at Sixfields.

Can you get 100%?

Who did Northampton play in their first competitive game of this season?


