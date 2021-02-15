Are you MK Dons mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Dons quiz all about the club’s season so far

It’s been an intriguing season so far for MK Dons.

Sitting 13th in the League One table, Russell Martin’s side look unlikely to be dragged into a relegation battle, and will instead be hoping to force their way into play-off contention in the next few months.

But just how well do you remember the events of the campaign up until this point, for MK Dons?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about the club’s season so far, to give you the chance to prove just how closely you have been paying attention to recent events at the Stadium MK.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20 Who did MK Dons play in their first competitive game of the season? Coventry Doncaster Lincoln Stoke