Are you Middlesbrough mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Boro quiz all about the club’s season so far

It may only be February but it already feels like it’s been a long old season for Middlesbrough.

Despite the late start to the campaign the Teessiders have endured a rollercoaster of a time so far as Neil Warnock has looked to get the team playing his way.

The play-offs are the goal, but there’s still plenty of work to do before getting there.

But how much do you remember of the campaign so far? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 20 Who did Middlesbrough beat 4-3 in the Carabao Cup first round? Lincoln City Portsmouth Exeter City Shrewsbury