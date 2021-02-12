Are you Luton Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Hatters quiz all about the club’s season so far

It’s been something of a mixed season so far for Luton Town.

Despite some impressive results early in the campaign, the Hatters currently sit 15th in the Championship table, just six points clear of the bottom three, and they will be desperate not to get dragged into another relegation battle over the next few months.

But just how much do you remember about the Hatters season up until this point?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about Luton’s season, to give you the chance to show just how closely you have been following Nathan Jones’ side over the past few months.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20 Luton's first competitive game of the season was against which club? Norwich Nottingham Forest QPR Reading