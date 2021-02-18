Are you Lincoln City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Imps quiz all about the club’s season so far

Lincoln City are currently riding high at the top of League One at the time of writing and will be hoping to close in on the title over the coming months as they seek to achieve an unlikely promotion to the Championship under manager Michael Appleton.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz which is designed to put even the most ardent of Lincoln fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 20 Who did Lincoln beat in their first league game of the season? Ipswich Town Sunderland Oxford United Plymouth Argyle