Nottingham Forest

‘Are you kidding?’, ‘This is going great’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to pre-season result

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest fell to another defeat in pre-season yesterday, with the Reds losing 2-1 to Sky Bet League Two side Port Vale at Loughborough University.

With the new Championship campaign right around the corner, Forest are well into their pre-season schedule as they gear up for a promotion push next season.

The Reds inexplicably failed to secure a play-off place last season, and will be hoping to right their wrongs under Sabri Lamouchi in 2020/21.

Pre-season is undoubtedly about building up fitness and brushing up on tactics ahead of the new season, but there can be no denying that Forest’s results have been disappointing thus far.

They lost 2-0 to Oldham Athletic on Saturday, and they fell to another defeat to a League Two side on Wednesday, with Port Vale beating them by two goals to one.

Young winger Alex Mighten opened the scoring for Forest, but a strike from Theo Robinson and an own-goal saw Vale emerge as 2-1 victors.

More than 20 players were used by Forest in attempt to build fitness, and Lamouchi rang the changes at half-time to ensure the bulk of his squad could get 45 minutes into their legs.

Plenty of Forest fans have since reacted to the defeat, with some concerned that preparations for the new season aren’t going according to plan following a couple of defeats.

Here’s what they had to say…


