Sky Bet Championship

‘Are you kidding’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to significant player update

Defender Lee Brown has left Portsmouth to join fellow League One side AFC Wimbledon, the Fratton Park club have confirmed.

Brown joined Portsmouth from Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2018, and went on to become a regular feature on the south coast for Pompey.

The defender made 131 appearances in all competitions for the south coast club, scoring seven goals in that time.

However, the 31-year-old has now secured his departure from Fratton Park, which is set to see him move to pastures new.

It has been announced that Brown has now signed for AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal, securing his future at Plough Lane until the summer of 2024/

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Brown’s latest move, plenty of Portsmouth fans were keen to give their thoughts on the defender’s exit, and his time at the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Pompey supporters had to say.


