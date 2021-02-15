Are you Ipswich Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Tractorboys quiz all about the club’s season so far

Ipswich Town will np doubt be keen to make up ground on their rivals for a play-off spot over the coming months, with the Tractor Boys having been off the pace in recent weeks under manager Paul Lambert.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that is designed to put even the most ardent of Ipswich fans to test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 20 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? James Norwood Teddy Bishop Gwion Edwards Kayden Jackson