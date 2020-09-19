Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Are you for real?’, ‘Sunday League’ – Many QPR fans launch into Mark Warburton comments

Queens Park Rangers endured a tough evening in the Championship last night, losing out to Coventry City at St Andrew’s.  

There was such positivity surrounding the R’s following last week’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, but a lot of good work was undone as Coventry beat them 3-2 last night.

Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring in the first-half, but Matt Godden and Callum O’Hare turned the game on its head.

Yohan Barbet would responded, but Kyle McFadzean had the final say, scoring the winner in the closing stages.

Mark Warburton spoke with QPR’s media channels following the game, bemoaning a first-half that should’ve seen his side comfortably in the lead, before conceding that they weren’t good enough in the second.

Those comments haven’t sat well with the R’s fans, however, with many launching into the manager and criticising his side heavily.

Here, we look at some of what is being said over on Twitter…


