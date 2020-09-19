‘Are you for real?’, ‘Sunday League’ – Many QPR fans launch into Mark Warburton comments

Queens Park Rangers endured a tough evening in the Championship last night, losing out to Coventry City at St Andrew’s.

There was such positivity surrounding the R’s following last week’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, but a lot of good work was undone as Coventry beat them 3-2 last night.

Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring in the first-half, but Matt Godden and Callum O’Hare turned the game on its head.

Yohan Barbet would responded, but Kyle McFadzean had the final say, scoring the winner in the closing stages.

Mark Warburton spoke with QPR’s media channels following the game, bemoaning a first-half that should’ve seen his side comfortably in the lead, before conceding that they weren’t good enough in the second.

Those comments haven’t sat well with the R’s fans, however, with many launching into the manager and criticising his side heavily.

Here, we look at some of what is being said over on Twitter…

Why’s he twerking for them as if they’re prime Barca? If Wallace and Lumley don’t do that we win that game 3/4-0 against a poor side — Alex (@qprAL27) September 18, 2020

‘We should have been a couple up at half time’ Are you for real? They gifted us a penalty and I don’t remember us creating barely anything else! Smyth could be our best creative player this year but he’s going to struggle if he’s sat on the bench every week. — Matt (@Mattqpr100) September 18, 2020

First half we didn’t move the ball well. Second half the defending was appalling, especially from corners. Last week we defended well but still gave away big chances so got lucky – as expected, not enough firepower in attack and weak defending will cost us #QPR — Rangers (@LoftusRangers) September 18, 2020

What game was he watching? We never looked like scoring in the 1st half. Sunday league Defense. — Grae Kennedy (@wishlon19) September 18, 2020

Our team just plays backwards and sideways. No desire to press and attack whatsoever. Zero confidence — Dale Hart/Hart & Neenan (@DaleHartDJ) September 19, 2020

Amos and Wallace shouldn’t be anywhere near the team again , and get a new GK ASAP, coz Lumley & Kelly are terrible . — MykeQPR (@MykeQpr) September 18, 2020

Got it wrong. Set up doesn't work. Ball and Smyth made a big difference. Defence modelled on Swiss cheese. — twoIC (@ranger70s) September 18, 2020