Are you Doncaster Rovers mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Donny quiz all about the club’s season so far

Despite losing their most influential player in January, Doncaster Rovers are thriving under Darren Moore and are gunning for automatic promotion to the Championship.

Ben Whiteman’s departure hasn’t deterred Donny from their ultimate goal, and a mix of young, talented loanees with the experience of the likes of James Coppinger has proven to be a good mix.

What do you know about Doncaster’s season so far though? Take our quiz to see how much you really remember about the 2020/21 campaign!

1 of 20 Doncaster had an unbeaten pre-season - which Premier League under-23 team did they beat 5-0? Liverpool Leeds Man United Chelsea