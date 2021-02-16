Are you Crewe Alexandra mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this quiz all about the club’s season so far

Crewe Alexandra profited from a shortened season in 2019-20 as they finished in second position in League Two after points per game was implemented – securing their promotion to the third tier.

With a talented young manager in David Artell and an even younger squad, the Railweymen have prospered in League One this season and currently sit in 11th, with their young stars Harry Pickering, Perry Ng and Charlie Kirk coveted by other clubs – the former two being snapped up by Championship clubs.

How much do you remember from the first few months of the season though? Take our quiz to test your Crewe knowledge!

1 of 20 Academy graduate Luke Murphy returned to Crewe for a second spell this season - who was his most recent club? Bolton Leeds Burton Albion