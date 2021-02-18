Are you Cambridge United mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this U’s quiz all about the club’s season so far

It’s been an excellent season so far for Cambridge United.

Sitting top of the League Two table, five points clear of the play-off places, the Us will be hoping to push on and secure promotion to League One between now and the end of the season.

But just how well do you remember Cambridge United’s campaign up until now?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about the club’s season so far, so you can prove just how closely you have been following events at The Abbey Stadium over the past few months.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20 Who did Cambridge play in their first league game of the season? Carlisle Exeter Newport Tranmere