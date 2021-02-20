Bradford City
Are you Bradford City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Bantams quiz all about the club’s season so far
It’s been another extremely disappointing year for Bradford City.
Having missed out on the top-seven following the suspension of the League Two season last term, the Bantams have been flirting with relegation for much of the 2020-2021 campaign.
But the temporary appointments of Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars have steadied the ship at Valley Parade – with Bradford now pushing towards a top-half finish.
But exactly how much do you remember about Bradford’s season so far? Test your knowledge in our 20-question quiz and find out.