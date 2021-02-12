Are you Blackburn Rovers mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Rovers quiz all about the club’s season so far

Blackburn are enjoying a strong campaign under Tony Mowbray.

Following an 11th-place finish last season, the Ewood Park outfit have played themselves into top-six contention as they bid to end their nine-year wait to be back in the Premier League.

But how much do you remember about Rovers’ season? Today’s quiz is about Blackburn’s 2020-2021 campaign.

Test yourself below, and don’t forget to let us know your scores in the comments section below!

Can you get full marks?

1 of 20 Where have Blackburn won more Championship matches? Home Away