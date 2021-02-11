Are you AFC Bournemouth mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Cherries quiz all about the club’s season so far

AFC Bournemouth will be looking to build on their last couple of wins to get back on track in the Sky Bet Championship promotion race.

Wins over Birmingham City in the league and Burnley in the FA Cup should give them a little bit of confidence in a season that has seen ups and downs so far.

How much can you remember about it, though? See if you can get 20 out of 20 on the Cherries’ 2020/21 so far…

1 of 20 Who scored their opening Championship goal this season? Jack Stacey Jefferson Lerma Arnaut Danjuma Dom Solanke