Are you a true Sunderland fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

Sunderland have had a topsy turvy return to the Championship.

While there have been plenty of good results, the departure of Alex Neil as manager rocked the club in late August.

Injuries to key players such as Ross Stewart, Ellis Simms and Daniel Ballard have not helped the situation for manager Tony Mowbray.

But the squad has managed a tricky few weeks to maintain a steady position in the league table.

For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

What year was Kevin Phillips born? 1970 1973 1976 1979