Reading will be delighted to have a decent amount of depth in their forward department, although it remains to be seen whether all of their options can remain fit for a decent chunk of this season.

We’re looking back in this quiz though as we test you on five of the club’s best-ever scorers, with Dave Kitson, Kevin Doyle, and Shane Long just three of those!

Club legends Nicky Forster and Trevor Senior are also included, although special mentions should go to others, including Jimmy Quinn, who were goal machines for the Berkshire outfit too!

Do you think you can get 25 out of 25? Give it a go!

Are you a true Reading FC fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 Dave Kitson: How old is he now? 40 42 44 46