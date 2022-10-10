Are you a true QPR fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

Queens Park Rangers have turned to a plethora of strikers for inspiration during their history.

Whereas some players ultimately failed to impress during their respective spells at Loftus Road, the likes of Les Ferdinand, Brian Bedford and Don Givens all managed to produce memorable moments for the R’s.

QPR head coach Mick Beale will be hoping that his current crop of attacking players will be able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the season.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you 25 questions about QPR’s best ever goal-scorers.

Will you be able to score full marks?

Test out your knowledge now!

1 of 25 How many league goals did George Goddard score for QPR? 158 162 168 174