Are you a true Port Vale fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

Over the course of the club’s history, Port Vale have turned to a host of attacking players for inspiration in an attempt to achieve a great deal of success in the Football League.

Whereas some individuals ultimately failed to make an impact during their respective spells at Vale Park, Wilf Kirkham, Tom Pope and Martin Foyle all managed to deliver the goods in front of goal for the club.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke will be hoping that the attacking players that he has at his disposal will be able to play a major role in helping the club climb the League One standings in the coming months.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you 25 questions about Port Vale’s best ever goal-scorers.

Will you get full marks?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 25 Who did Port Vale initially sign Tom Pope on a loan deal from in 2011? Ipswich Town Sheffield United Rotherham United Sheffield Wednesday