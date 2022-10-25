Ipswich Town are in League One right now but they’re on an upwards trajectory right now under their new leadership.

They have bagged plenty of goals and if you take a look at their records, they have had plenty of players bagging goals in the past too. When the side were up and near the top division, they had to have the talent to compete and they did indeed have talent in their ranks.

One name who will certainly be familiar for many – who does make their top five highest goalscorer rankings – is Paul Mariner. He banged in plenty for the Tractorboys and went on to be a manager in the game too.

If you think you know Ipswich then and some facts about their highest goalscorers, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the side and some of their former squad players at Portman Road.

Get involved down below!

Are you a true Ipswich Town fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 1) How many goals did Ray Crawford score for Ipswich? 218 219 220 221