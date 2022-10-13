Things have not been easy for Derby County over the last number of years and relegation from the Championship last season was a sign of that.

However, things are starting to be put right at Pride Park and the recent appointment of Paul Warne as manager will no doubt have given the fans a boost.

The Rams have their sights set on promotion although they will need to find more consistency in results if they are to achieve that this year.

However, there is still plenty of the season to go and for now, it’s time to look back at Derby history with this quiz about some of the club’s greatest goalscorers.

Are you a true Derby County fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club's best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 How old is Kevin Hector? 70 72 75 77