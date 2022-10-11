When Ben Garner took charge at Charlton Athletic, he will have had lofty dreams of taking them back to the Premier League.

The early stages of his tenure have not been easy but he will still believe that taking the Addicks from the top flight to League One is possible.

They’ll need one or two goalscorers to do so and today we’re looking back at some of the club’s best ever.

Try score 100% on this quiz about them to prove you’re a true Charlton fan…

Are you a true Charlton Athletic fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club's best ever goalscorers

1 of 24 1. How many separate spells at Charlton did Derek Hales have? 1 2 3 4