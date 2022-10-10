Following their relegation to the Championship last season, Burnley appointed Vincent Kompany as the new man to take them forward.

The season has started well for the Clarets and they currently sit fourth in the league.

However, if they want to progress this season they could do with winning more games having drawn seven of their 12 games so far.

More goals will be required from Burnley to do this and with that in mind, we’ve put together a quiz together for you all about the club’s greatest goalscorers.

Are you a true Burnley fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club's best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 In what year was Jimmy Robson born? 1937 1939 1940 1942