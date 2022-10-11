Bristol Rovers have seen a number of prolific forwards thrive at the club over the years, with many of them joining the 100 club.

Whislt we wait and see how the Gas get on as this season progresses, and how current talisman Aaron Collins fares up, here, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of some of the club’s greatest goalscorers.

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest Bristol Rovers quiz?

Are you a true Bristol Rovers fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 True or false: Geoff Bradford scored over 150 goals during his time with Bristol Rovers! True False