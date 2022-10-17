Blackpool are aiming for some more progress in the Championship this season, having found themselves back in the second tier after some time away.

Under their previous ownership, they fell down the divisions and were even looking at potentially falling out of the Football League entirely at one point. However, under the leadership of Neil Critchley, they ended up storming through League One and back into the Championship.

The club then will be hoping to one day be back in the Premier League, with the Seasiders having a rich history in the game in terms of their goalscorers and success. Names like Stan Mortensen and Ray Charnley are players who have bagged plenty of goals over the course of their careers for the club and have paved the way for the side that they are now.

If you think you know Blackpool then and some facts about the club’s best ever goalscorers, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the side and their players.

Get involved down below!

Are you a true Blackpool FC fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 1) How many goals did Jimmy Hampson score for Blackpool in his career? 248 249 250 251