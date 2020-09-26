‘Are we that stupid?’, ‘Makes zero sense’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to managerial speculation

The pressure is building on Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi after the team fell to another defeat last night.

A 1-0 loss at Huddersfield means the Reds are without a victory in nine stretching back to the previous campaign and they have failed to score in the current Championship season.

Clearly, that’s not good enough for Forest after the summer spending that has taken place and the performances are concerning.

Given the way the East Midlands outfit have sacked managers over the years, there is a feeling that Lamouchi won’t last much longer unless results improve quickly.

And, reports from Greece have suggested that Takis Lemonis is the favourite to come to the City Ground if the Frenchman is sacked.

The 60-year-old has plenty of experience in Greece, which includes four stints in charge of Olympiacos – with Marinakis appointing him twice.

However, it’s fair to say that his potential arrival hasn’t excited Forest supporters. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

We have a championship proven squad so why aren’t we looking at a championship proven manager? Makes zero sense — Ewan (@ewan1865) September 26, 2020

How? Are we that stupid to not learn from our mistakes there as lots of proven champ managers out there who would jump at the chance to work with this squad not some no body who wouldn’t have a clue — Lewis Morris (@lewis_nffc) September 26, 2020

Then we ve learned nothing. Plenty of Championship nouse in the squad . Some good managers out of work. Cough, cough Chris Hughton. — Phil Coker (@PhillipeC) September 26, 2020

We need someone that the players know and will respond to. Hopefully this is lazy journalism from Argolika — Lucas (@nffc_evans) September 26, 2020

Need someone with championship experience. Howe, Pearson or Houghton. — Tom ⛳🌳🏏 (@TJC__84) September 26, 2020

To be honest I don’t even care who it is who comes in — 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚑® (@NFFCFUSSEY) September 26, 2020

For the love of god NOOOOOOOO! Have we not learnt anything!? 🤦‍♂️ — Red n White Army (@Worcester76) September 26, 2020