Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Are we that stupid?’, ‘Makes zero sense’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to managerial speculation

Published

11 mins ago

on

The pressure is building on Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi after the team fell to another defeat last night.

A 1-0 loss at Huddersfield means the Reds are without a victory in nine stretching back to the previous campaign and they have failed to score in the current Championship season.

Clearly, that’s not good enough for Forest after the summer spending that has taken place and the performances are concerning.

Given the way the East Midlands outfit have sacked managers over the years, there is a feeling that Lamouchi won’t last much longer unless results improve quickly.

And, reports from Greece have suggested that Takis Lemonis is the favourite to come to the City Ground if the Frenchman is sacked.

The 60-year-old has plenty of experience in Greece, which includes four stints in charge of Olympiacos – with Marinakis appointing him twice.

However, it’s fair to say that his potential arrival hasn’t excited Forest supporters. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Are we that stupid?’, ‘Makes zero sense’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to managerial speculation

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: